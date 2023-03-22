Watch CBS News
The WJZ family is growing! Rick Ritter welcomes baby girl

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE – We have a really exciting announcement – the WJZ family is growing!

Anchor Rick Ritter is now a dad of two. He welcomed his second daughter just a few days ago.

snapshot-1.jpg

Vivian Marie Ritter was born on March 18th. She was 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 inches long.

She and mom, Nikki, are doing great. Big sister, Savannah, just loves helping out.

Rick says he is enjoying every minute of being a girl dad and he will be taking some time to soak in these precious moments.

Congratulations to the entire Ritter family!

