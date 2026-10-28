The Welcome Center opens at BWI Marshall Airport, Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County sponsor

The Welcome Center at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport courtesy of Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (VAAAAC) opened on Tuesday.

The 500-square-foot space is located in Terminal A of baggage claim and features artwork from an Anne Arundel County artist and an interactive 24-hour kiosk with destination information.

The center also holds a dedicated area where travelers can connect one-on-one with destination experience associates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily. Three digital displays showcase destination content such as airport shuttle information, public transportation, rideshare services, taxi, MARC and Amtrak connections and hotel transportation information.

The project was started in 2023 with a $50,000 grant from the Maryland Office of Tourism Development to support a conceptual planning study, followed by a $100,000 local bond initiative sponsored by Senator Pam Beidle and Delegate Mark Chang, according to the release.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see this vision become a reality," Sen. Beidle said. "From supporting the initial planning efforts to championing the Local Bond Initiative alongside Del. Mark Chang, we recognized the importance of investing in a stronger welcome for Maryland's visitors."

Both state and local leaders attended the ceremony including Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Alison Pickard, Sen. Beidle, Del. Chang and MDOT Secretary for Public Affairs and Strategy Jawauna Greene.

Maryland Aviation Administration Executive Director and CEO Shannetta Griffin, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County CEO Kristen Pironis were also in attendance.

Twenty-seven million passengers travel through BWI each year and The Welcome Center will serve as the first impression of Maryland.

"From our rich history and vibrant arts scene to our waterfront communities and incredible local businesses, this Welcome Center is an invitation to discover everything that makes our state special," Miller said.

The space will be at BWI Airport until 2036 as part of a 10-year deal, VAAAAC said.

"Tourism supports more than 188,000 Maryland jobs, and when we inspire visitors to explore more, stay longer, and come back again, we create opportunities for communities across our state," Miller said.