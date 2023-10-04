The Uvalde Foundation For Kids offering assistance to students, school community after shooting at Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is providing support to Morgan State University students and staff after a shooting on campus Tuesday evening left five people injured.

Four of the five victims were students.

The foundation said it's in the process of reaching out to school officials to assess how it can assist following the incident.

In addition, the foundation's school crisis line, which offers peer and professional trauma support, is now open for students and school community members.

"Currently our foundation is concerned and focused on assisting in the initial defusing and debriefing of the school community during this critical time; while immediately providing more tangible national support through trauma counseling, dissemination of information resources and volunteer support - All in addition to the resources provided by school officials and first responders," the foundation's director said in a statement.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids provides resources to schools and districts to prevent violence, and works to address school safety concerns by parents, teachers, and students. It was originally formed in response to the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.

You can read more about the foundation here.

Related: