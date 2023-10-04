Morgan State University community shaken by shooting on campus as search for suspect continues

BALTIMORE -- A shooting on the Northeast Baltimore campus of Morgan State University left five people injured and the community reeling.

Baltimore Police arrived at the scene on Argonne Drive after reports of an active shooter on campus. A shelter-in-place order was in effect for the university and the surrounding neighborhoods for hours.

In a statement to WJZ, Governor Wes Moore said, "My office is aware of the shooting incident on the Morgan State University campus. My team and I are in close contact with officials on the ground and are monitoring the situation. We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who rushed to the scene and are actively working to ensure safety."

Maryland state Senator Bill Ferguson expressed empathy in a social media post following the shooting.

I cannot even fathom the feelings of parents who are fearing the safety of their children at Morgan tonight. It's truly inconceivable, and there's nothing I could ever offer that realistically navigates that real pain. — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) October 4, 2023

WJZ spoke with students, parents, and witnesses who described the terrifying moments that the gunfire erupted on campus.

Family and friends told WJZ that they were worried about their loved ones after they learned from social media sites that someone was shooting people on campus.

A man by the name of Antonio told WJZ's Cristina Mendez that his brother was locked down in one of the bathrooms.

"Right now, my brother just texted my mom saying that they're just locked down in the stadium's bathrooms right now just waiting for when they can leave out," Antonio said.

WJZ's Kelsey Kushner spoke to a Morgan State University junior who drove to the school after hearing of the shooting.

He said he felt anxious given that the shooting happened before homecoming—on the night of the coronation of Mr. and Ms. Morgan State University.

There have been similar incidents in the past, he said.

In 2022, a 20-year-old man was shot at Morgan State University during an unsanctioned homecoming party. That person was not a university student.

In 2021, an 18-year-old Morgan State University student was shot on campus following the university's homecoming activities.

The Morgan State University junior was on my way home when he found out about the shooting and then I just called his friend to make sure he was OK.

"When I called him, he said he was on lockdown and they had him in the student center," he said.

There are slivers of shock that come with experiencing another shooting on campus; it has put people on edge, the Morgan State University junior added.

"Nobody wants to be here anymore," he said. "I heard people they wanted class to be canceled for a week because of this. It's very traumatizing."