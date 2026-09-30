The surprising history behind Baltimore's Fells Point Fun Festival

A Baltimore staple, the Fells Point Fun Festival is celebrating its 60th annual event. But how many people know how the festival came to be?

According to David Gleason, president of the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point, the festival began as a fundraiser to help the preservation group fight a proposed federal highway construction project.

"Can you imagine being at the Inner Harbor, looking across Federal Hill and just seeing this big highway going right off top of it?" Gleason said.

The highway was planned to run through Fells Point and over Federal Hill as part of an effort to connect Interstates 83 and 95.

"None of this that you see now, the renaissance that you see in Federal Hill, the Inner Harbor, Canton," Gleason said. "All of those waterfront communities would've happened."

The preservation group decided the Fells Point Fun Festival could showcase its love for the neighborhood through food, games and music. While people enjoyed the festivities, proceeds would also help fund the group's legal battle against the federal government.

It worked.

Fells Point Fun Festival draws thousands

Gleason said the festival was not only a hit, but continued to draw thousands of people to the historic waterfront neighborhood each October.

He believes the festival highlights what he feels is best about Baltimore and celebrates the city's rich history of fighting for what residents believe in.

The opening ceremony for the Fells Point Fun Festival begins Friday at 6 p.m., and the festival runs through the weekend.

More information can be found on the Fells Point Fun Festival website.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.