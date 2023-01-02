The Ravens lost their Sunday home game to the Steelers 16-13

BALTIMORE -- The AFC North battle between the Ravens and Steelers was just that, a battle. Both teams traded blows throughout the game, but Pittsburgh came through with the knockout punch late in the game.

The Steelers had an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a Najee Harris 10-yard touchdown catch with 56 seconds left.

Baltimore tried to march down the field to set up a Justin Tucker game-tying field goal but Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Tyler Huntley to ice the game.

A bright spot for the Ravens came when Tyler Huntley connected with Isaiah Likely for a 7-yard touchdown. The touchdown will hopefully help solve the team's red zone issues. The Ravens came into the game ranked 30th in red zone touchdown efficiency.

J.K Dobbins continues his strong stretch of the season, rushing for 93 yards in the game. Dobbins now has 213 combined rushing yards in two games against the Steelers this season.

Tight End Mark Andrews is starting to look like himself after a 9-catch, 100-yard night against the Steelers.

The Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for the regular season finale. The game time and day are to be decided.

