Terrific Tuesday weather in Maryland ahead of showers & storms

Tuesday's weather will turn into a spring delight as temperatures warm close to 70°. Umbrellas will be needed Wednesday afternoon and evening as at least two waves of showers and storms cross Maryland.

Terrific Tuesday weather in Baltimore Metro

Tuesday's weather forecast looks terrific. We'll see an abundance of sunshine throughout the course of the day. Despite early morning chilly temperatures in the 40s and low 50s, high temperatures will recover into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warmest temperatures Tuesday afternoon will north and west of the Baltimore Beltway.

More nice weather if you're attended game 2 of the series of Yankees @ Orioles. Expecting a 6:35 p.m. first pitch temperature of 68°. Expect a baseball beauty with temperatures slowly easing down into the lower 60s by the late innings with a mostly clear sky.

Wet weather Wednesday with showers and storms developing

Wednesday morning will start very pleasant with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures early Wednesday will not be nearly as chilly in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will gradually increase through early afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle 70s. The dry weather should hold through at least 3 p.m. across the Baltimore metro and surrounding suburbs.

A strong cold front will approach the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be possible in at least two waves between 3 p.m. and midnight. The first wave will cross the area for the first part of the evening commute. The second wave will likely cross later in the evening sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight. We desperately need the rain, but rainfall totals out of this next round of rain are likely going to stay between 0.25" and 0.50" with some locally higher totals. The threat of severe weather is low with a greater chance of a few isolated storms across western Maryland where fuel for stronger storms will be a bit higher.

Showers and storms are possible during the Wednesday evening commute. A couple storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain will continue Wednesday night... ending before sunrise on Thursday.

Chilly Thursday in Maryland, warm-up follows into the weekend

On the backside of an area of low pressure, Thursday will be quite blustery and chilly with gusty winds, clouds, and a few light sprinkles and showers. The best chance for any isolated to widely scattered showers would be Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon remains chilly despite most of the scattered wet weather ending. Low to mid level clouds will hang tough. The cloud cover combined with a gusty northwest wind at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will leave you needing to wear a spring jacket for the entire day.

Fantastic Friday, weekend warm-up, heat early next week

We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Friday as temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s.

Even warmer weather arrives this weekend. Temperatures peak in the lower 80s during the Preakness. The forecast remains dry and not too humid for Saturday's events. Sunday's temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s by late afternoon.

Our second round of 90s of the season look like they could be on the way early next week. This is especially true for areas away from Chesapeake Bay. Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 80s in Baltimore City, but lower 90s north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. Much of the area has a shot of 90 degree temperatures Tuesday as the center of the ridge of high pressure moves overhead. This round of heat will come with moderate levels of humidity, so not a bad idea to get your A/C and fans ready to go.

Temperatures may spike into the 90s across central Maryland next week.