Terps getting ready to face number one Alabama

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Men's basketball team has arrived in Birmingham, Alabama, where they held a practice session on Friday following their narrow 2-point victory over West Virginia on Thursday.

The Terps now face the top-seeded Alabama team tomorrow night on a court located just an hour away from the Crimson Tide's campus.

Although Maryland will not be playing on Alabama's home court, the Terps will very much experience an away game atmosphere. Maryland Guard Don Carey acknowledges this and highlights the importance of mental preparation.

He says the team is used to sold-out road games and views it as another challenge they can overcome.

Maryland Head Coach Kevin Willard also discusses dealing with a home crowd, referring to their experience at the Big Ten Tournament where Indiana had 17,000 fans.

He believes playing as the 8 or 9 seed has its drawbacks, such as going up against a home team in the second game. However, he is more concerned about Alabama's roster than the crowd.

The primary concern for Alabama is the health of their All-American forward, Brandon Miller, who recently played only 19 minutes without scoring in their first-round win. Miller has been dealing with a groin injury.