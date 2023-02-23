Watch CBS News
Terps continue home court domination with 88-70 win

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Terps beat Minnesota on Wednesday, 88-70, making Maryland undefeated at home this year in Big Ten play.

The game was tied at 20-all in the first half, but then Maryland blew it open with a 15-0 run.

The Terps were led by sophomore center Julian Reese. He had 21 points on 9 for 11 shooting.

Also, Reese pulled down 11 rebounds.

Hakim Hard had 20 points as all five starters scored in double figures.

The victory comes after a road loss at Nebraska on Sunday.

Maryland is now 10-and-7 in Big Ten play.

Next up is a home game against Northwestern on Sunday at noon.

It will be Senior Day.

CBS Baltimore Staff
February 22, 2023

