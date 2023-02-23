Terps continue home court domination with 88-70 win
BALTIMORE -- The Terps beat Minnesota on Wednesday, 88-70, making Maryland undefeated at home this year in Big Ten play.
The game was tied at 20-all in the first half, but then Maryland blew it open with a 15-0 run.
The Terps were led by sophomore center Julian Reese. He had 21 points on 9 for 11 shooting.
Also, Reese pulled down 11 rebounds.
Hakim Hard had 20 points as all five starters scored in double figures.
The victory comes after a road loss at Nebraska on Sunday.
Maryland is now 10-and-7 in Big Ten play.
Next up is a home game against Northwestern on Sunday at noon.
It will be Senior Day.
