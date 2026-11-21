Four teen boys have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Baltimore overnight.

Baltimore Police said officers responded to several armed robberies at businesses on Holabird Avenue, Keswick Avenue, O'Donnell, West 41st, and Ponca Streets. The robberies are believed to have happened between 8:10 pm Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives said two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds jumped over the register counter and demanded money while allegedly brandishing a gun.

Baltimore Police said the Baltimore County Aviation Unit helped detectives and patrol units with the arrest.

Commercial robbery in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Police said they were called to Hanover Pike for a business robbery. County detectives said several people who appeared to be juveniles demanded money from the store. At least one person pulled out a gun.

Officials said the group left the scene before officers arrived. Detectives weren't able to find them but said the suspects in this incident could be the same people who robbed several stores in Baltimore City.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made in the Baltimore County incident.

"It's sad for these kids to be doing this."

Customers at the Royal Farms on Holabird Avenue in East Baltimore did not expect to find out four teens with a gun robbed the convenience store.

"This Royal Farms has always been friendly and welcoming to me," says Kelsey Eidman, who comes to Royal Farms often. "So, the coworkers were probably scared, and I feel bad that it happened to them."

"My grandson's 11, and it scares me that these kids are around his age and they're doing this," said Sherry Aziz. "It's sad. It's so sad."

Justin Pickett said he was sitting in this parking lot Friday night for hours and didn't know about the robbery but did see police cars later that night.

"[I'm] sitting here and all that happening in front of me and not knowing it because I'm looking at my phone," he said. "Anything else could have happened."

Customers are disappointed to hear teens are behind the crime, adding that they need support and adult oversight.

"They need guidance," said Barbara Smutek. "They need places to go where they can be entertained and learn things instead of running the street."