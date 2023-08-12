Teenager shot, injured in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy was shot in Baltimore's New Northwood neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers learned about the shooting after the teenager went to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Detectives detailed to Northeast Baltimore are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.

At this point, they believe the gunfire that injured the teen occurred in the 1200 block of Sheridan Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2444.