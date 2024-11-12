Teenager charged as adult for carjacking, assault of elderly woman in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with robbery after allegedly assaulting an 83-year-old woman and stealing her car, according to the Baltimore City Police Department.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Park Heights Avenue following a report of a carjacking.

Upon arrival, they found the elderly woman with minor injuries to her forearms and knees. Medics treated her injuries at the scene.

An investigation revealed that while the woman was gathering her belongings in her car, two black male suspects approached her. One suspect grabbed her, threw her to the ground, and then drove off in her vehicle.

A description of the stolen car was broadcast, and at 4:30 p.m., officers located it on the 2800 block of Rosalind Avenue.

The driver and two other passengers fled on foot, but officers managed to apprehend the 16-year-old driver.

He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where he was initially processed and charged as a juvenile for robbery.

However, after reviewing the suspect's background, the State's Attorney's office decided to charge him as an adult.

The 16-year-old has a history of arrests for assault, larceny, auto theft, and robbery across various districts, including Central, Southwest, Northwest, and Northern.