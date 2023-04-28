Teen suspect arrested in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen in the head.

On April 19, around 8:29 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head in the 2500 block of Carver Road.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Not long after the incident occurred, a possible suspect was identified.

On April 26, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, for ch

On Thursday, the 17-year-old suspect turned himself in at the Police Headquarters. He was interviewed and taken to Central Booking, where he has been charged as an adult.