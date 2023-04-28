Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen suspect arrested in South Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen in the head. 

On April 19, around 8:29 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head in the 2500 block of Carver Road.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police. 

Not long after the incident occurred, a possible suspect was identified.  

On April 26, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, for ch

On Thursday, the 17-year-old suspect turned himself in at the Police Headquarters.  He was interviewed and taken to Central Booking, where he has been charged as an adult.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.