Teen suspect arrested in Delaware Christiana Mall shooting

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Christiana Mall in Delaware, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. on April 8 near the food court entrance.

Police said the 17-year-old and two other men were in an altercation with an 18-year-old man as he was leaving the food court.

Police said two of the victim's friends joined the altercation and began fighting with the suspects.

During the fight, one suspect pulled a handgun from their waistband and began firing multiple rounds, authorities said. The 18-year-old and his friend, a 16-year-old male, were both struck by three rounds in the torso and lower extremities.

The third person shot, another 18-year-old male, was standing on the sidewalk outside the entrance when he was hit by one round in the lower extremity, according to police.

WJZ's traffic reporter Kristy Breslin was one of the many people inside the mall when the shooting occurred. She recounted the chaotic scene.

"We had my entire family over," Breslin said in an interview following the shooting. "We had an early Easter Dinner, and then we decided to head over to the mall. It was myself, my sister-in-law, my brother...and my two children."

The remaining two suspects have not been identified at this time.

The 17-year-old suspect turned himself in and was charged with facilitating a riot, second degree conspiracy, and offensive touching.

He has been committed to a Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services facility on a $15,000 secured bail.

