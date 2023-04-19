Teen arrested in connection with Del. Christiana Mall shooting

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Police have arrested one of three suspects in the triple shooting at the Christiana Mall earlier this month.

The 17-year-old suspect turned himself in to Delaware State Police, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. on April 8 near the food court entrance.

Police claim the 17-year-old and two other men were in an altercation with an 18-year-old man as he was leaving the food court.

Police said two of the victim's friends joined the altercation and began fighting with the suspects.

During the fight, one suspect pulled a handgun from their waistband and began firing multiple rounds, authorities said. The 18-year-old and his friend, a 16-year-old male, were both struck by three rounds in the torso and lower extremities.

The third person shot, another 18-year-old male, was standing on the sidewalk outside of the entrance when he was hit by one round in the lower extremity, according to police.

The gunshots sent shoppers fleeing, leaving behind shopping bags, car keys and purses as they tried to get away. Five people had injuries not related to the shooting.

The violence shut down the mall on a Saturday night, and it was closed for the rest of the weekend.

The teenager arrested Wednesday is charged with facilitating a riot and 2nd-degree conspiracy, both felonies.

He was arraigned in the New Castle County Family Court and placed in a youth facility on $15,000 bail.

Police are still searching for two more suspects and want anyone with information to reach out.