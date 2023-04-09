WJZ traffic anchor describes searching for family at Delaware's Christiana Mall during shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Delaware State Police shut down Christiana Mall on Saturday after three people were shot inside the shopping center, according to authorities.

WJZ's traffic reporter Kristy Breslin was one of the many people inside of the mall when the shooting occurred.

We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area. Please continue to avoid the area as DSP gathers more info. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

Breslin was at the mall with her family when gunshots rang out around 5:45 p.m., she said.

"We had my entire family over," she said in an interview following the shooting. "We had an early Easter Dinner, and then we decided to head over to the mall. It was myself, my sister-in-law, my brother . . . and my two children."

Breslin said her family members split up, with some of them heading in the direction of the lululemon athletic store. After the family members had parted ways, gunfire echoed across the mall.

"All of a sudden, you heard these loud noises and these people were running and everybody was so scared, and they pushed everybody to the back of the room," Breslin said of the shooting.

Breslin's daughter was among those family members who had gone to the athletic store. As the gunfire rang out, Breslin rushed out into the mall's corridors to find her daughter.

"I didn't know where Madison was. So, I ran into the mall hallway, and I ran over to lululemon, and I ran into the store," she said. "And by that time everybody was in the back, and the door was locked. So, I had to knock on the door to have them let me in. When they did let me in, they took us all to the back…and we were back there for about an hour."

Breslin's son, Alex, told WJZ that he was frightened when he saw his mother run out of the hallway, knowing that there was an active shooter in the mall.

"I was in the store," he said. "I look back, and I see my mom run outside the store. She was going to find my sister. So, when everyone was running from the shooter, she was running out into the hallway chasing after my sister. She didn't know where she was, by the way."

Breslin said and her family members were "absolutely terrified" as they waited for information about the shooter. The family was able to reunite roughly 75 minutes after the shooting began, she said.

"I don't think I've ever hugged my kids so tight in my entire life, and I don't think I've ever been so scared," she said. "And, you know, you just never think it's going to happen to you."