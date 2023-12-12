Teen girls arrested after stolen car connected to Howard Co. robbery stopped in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three teenage girls were arrested after being stopped in a stolen car that had been involved in a robbery in Howard County, police said.

The girls - two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old - were spotted by police in a stolen car on Dec. 6 in East Baltimore. Officers then learned that the stolen vehicle was related to the Howard County robbery.

Eastern District Stolen Auto Arrest

On Dec. 6, 2023, at approximately 6:25 p.m., members of the Mobile Metro Unit (MMU) were patrolling the East North Avenue corridor when they received a license plate reader hit on a stolen vehicle in the immediate area. Detectives located the… pic.twitter.com/1eEkv0ZifU — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 13, 2023

Officers followed the vehicle before the girls bailed out and were then taken into custody.