Teen girls arrested after stolen car connected to Howard Co. robbery stopped in Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

Here's your Tuesday evening news update (12/12/2023)
BALTIMORE - Three teenage girls were arrested after being stopped in a stolen car that had been involved in a robbery in Howard County, police said.

The girls - two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old - were spotted by police in a stolen car on Dec. 6 in East Baltimore. Officers then learned that the stolen vehicle was related to the Howard County robbery.

Officers followed the vehicle before the girls bailed out and were then taken into custody.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 7:40 PM EST

