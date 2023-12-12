Teen girls arrested after stolen car connected to Howard Co. robbery stopped in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Three teenage girls were arrested after being stopped in a stolen car that had been involved in a robbery in Howard County, police said.
The girls - two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old - were spotted by police in a stolen car on Dec. 6 in East Baltimore. Officers then learned that the stolen vehicle was related to the Howard County robbery.
Officers followed the vehicle before the girls bailed out and were then taken into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.