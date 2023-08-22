Teen dead after stabbing in Havre de Grace

BALTIMORE -- A teen pronounced dead after a stabbing in Harve de Grace Monday, police said.

Police said that around 2:32 p.m. they responded to 802 Pulaski Highway for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found a teen suffering from stab wounds, and began administering emergency aid.

The teen was hospitalized and transported to Maryland Shock Trauma in critical condition, but died due to his injuries around 10:49 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said they located the suspect, who is also a teen, a short time later.

Harve de Grace police said the incident is under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-939-2121.