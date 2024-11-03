State Police investigate shooting that killed two people, 2 others injured and more top stories

State Police investigate shooting that killed two people, 2 others injured and more top stories

State Police investigate shooting that killed two people, 2 others injured and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- Abedeen Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy that occured late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Center Deen Avenue for reports of a shooting at 11:52 p.m., according to Aberdeen Police.

After arriving, officers found the 14-year-old victim, Jai'den Alexander Winchester with a gunshot wound to the head and in cardiac arrest. Despite lifesaving efforts, the boy was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives from the depart ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lightner at 410-272-2121 or clightner@aberdeenmd.gov.