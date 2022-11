BALTIMORE -- A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot Thursday night in Lansdowne, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were on the scene at 9:36 p.m. at the 4300 block of Tucker Circle. The victim was shot at least once, police said.

#BCoPD Detectives are currently on scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Tucker Ci. One male victim has been transported to an area hospital after sustaining at least one gunshot wound. It is believed the victim is a teenager. More information will be provided once available. pic.twitter.com/P2ig9hjrkX — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 11, 2022

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.