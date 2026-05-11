Teen bicyclist dies days after Baltimore County crash

A 16-year-old has died days after being involved in a crash while riding a bike in Towson, according to Baltimore County police.

The teen bicyclist, identified as Alex Norenberg, was involved in the crash on Tuesday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the teen was riding along W. Joppa Road and tried to make a left turn onto Abell Ridge Drive when the crash occurred.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Joppa Road at the time.

Norenberg was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on the evening of Thursday, May 7, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and charges have not yet been filed.

There have been 136 fatal crashes reported in Maryland so far this year, compared to 153 recorded during the same time last year, according to data from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Between 2019 and 2023, the state recorded a total of 58 deadly crashes that involved bicyclists, data shows.

Data shows that Baltimore County has counted 16 fatal crashes so far this year, with 10 involving pedestrians. Last year, the county recorded a total of 66 crash fatalities, with 16 involving pedestrians.

The county has recorded four deadly crashes involving bicyclists in the past three years, data shows. All four of the cases occurred in 2023.