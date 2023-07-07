Teen arrested in Baltimore, charged in Salisbury double shooting that left 16-year-old dead

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy is charged in an April double shooting in Salisbury that left another 16-year-old boy dead, Maryland State Police said Friday.

The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Thursday morning in Baltimore and is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

Salisbury police officers responded shortly after midnight on April 16 to the 300 block of E. Carroll Street, where they found the teenage victim and a 22-year-old man shot multiple times.

The 16-year-old victim, identified as Ja'siah Sin'cer Johnson, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is now being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he's held without bail.