Tax deadline is looming. A tax analyst shares some tips.

The April 15 deadline to file taxes is quickly approaching. But for millions of taxpayers, some of the old filing rules no longer apply.

What to know about tax filing

Tax analyst Cady Stanton said that the best thing you can do is pay attention to how you fill your overtime, tips, and health care credits.

"Pay attention to with no tax on tips," Stanton said. "It only applies to tipped wages that are earned in an occupation that is customarily tipped. So you can't just say income that isn't tipped income can be deducted under that deduction.

Stanton added, "It is also important to pay attention to no tax on tips. It only applies to tipped wages that are earned in an occupation that is customarily tipped. So you can't just say income that isn't tipped income can be deducted under that deduction."

Enhanced health insurance tax credits expired at the start of 2026 and experts said that the rate shock is hitting many middle-class families.

"Those who use these enhanced, you know, premium tax credits from the Affordable Care Act, those expired at the end of 2025 and a lot of people are seeing higher premiums, and, a lot more expensive," Stanton said. "You know insurance aspects here, and so they're either considering other options or just paying premiums to be able to keep their insurance."

IRS budget cuts

Stanton says with recent staffing and budget cuts at the IRS, it is unclear how it may impact taxpayers, but it is important to stay up to date on any updates.

"The IRS has lost a quarter of its staff since the beginning of 2025, it's also faced an annual budget cut, had some boosted money rescinded, and there's been unprecedented turnover at the agency," said Stanton. "Stay in touch with either the online tax preparer you use or the tax practitioner you use, they're well aware of these changes, and they're going to help you now," said Stanton.

Watch out for red flags

For those filing under the new rules for the first time, Stanton said the biggest tip is to watch out for red flags.

"Definitely be wary of something that sounds too good to be true in terms of boosting your refund or making it higher than ever," Stanton said. "You know, look at that with a skeptical eye and bring it to your returner or practitioner before trying to move forward with it."