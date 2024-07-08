Taneytown man killed in Fourth of July road rage shooting was "selfless," friends say

WESTMINSTER -- The Taneytown man killed in a road rage incident on the Fourth of July is being remembered as being selfless and willing to help others.

Chris Moore, 36, was shot and killed Thursday during a fight near Taneytown Pike.

Chris Siep, who served with Moore in the Maryland Army National Guard, said his friend would've dropped anything to help someone in need.

"Any time you were with him, there's always this big massive smile on his face," Siep said. "People talk about how people are selfless, and this guy's selfless. If you needed a hand moving, he'd be the guy. You needed to talk to someone, he'd be the guy."

Siep said Moore's death has been felt throughout Taneytown.

Moore had a young daughter and he served in the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.

"We lost someone who actually cared about the community, cared about the future of where he lived, and the people he lived with," Siep said.

Moore was allegedly shot by 20-year-old Davon Dabbs, who was arrested and then waived his bail hearing.

The 4th of July road rage incident

Carroll County deputies responded to the area of Bear Run and Runnymede roads a little after 10 p.m. on July 4.

According to charging documents, Dabbs and Moore pulled off of Taneytown Pike and got into a fight. During that fight, Moore's fiancée arrived and announced she had a gun in hopes of de-escalating the situation, according to court documents. That's when Dabbs charged at Moore's fiancée, grabbed the gun and fired it multiple times, according to the court documents.

Moore was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene.

"I've never seen so many emergency vehicles in my life," said Taneytown resident Nancy Pali. "It's shocking. We were really, really, really surprised. You just don't expect that around here."