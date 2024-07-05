Multiple shot, one killed in Taneytown shooting on Fourth of July

BALTIMORE -- One person was killed and multiple were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Taneytown, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 10 p.m. to the shooting in the area of Bear Run Road at Runnymeade Road for a reported shooting, where officials say "multiple" gunshot victims were found.

The sheriff's office did not immediately specify how many people were shot. Some victims were hospitalized, officials said, but their condition is unknown.

No arrests have been announced, but officials said there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.