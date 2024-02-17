Watch CBS News
Tabbs leads Morgan State over Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-65

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wynston Tabbs scored 14 points to help Morgan State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-65 on Saturday night.

Tabbs was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bears (9-15, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Hobbs scored 11 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Will Thomas totaled nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Hawks (7-15, 2-6) were led by Devon Ellis with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Hupstead added 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Dionte Johnson scored 10.

