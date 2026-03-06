Man receives life sentence for traumatizing sword attack at Baltimore metro station

A man was sentenced to life after he slashed someone with a sword at a train station in August 2024, the Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City announced on Friday.

Trillion Bryant was found guilty by a jury in January after he chased a man down and injured him with a sword at the Lexington Market Metro Station in August 2024.

According to police, on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 7:20 a.m., Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) was alerted to reports of a stabbing at the Lexington Market Metro Station on the 300 block of West Lexington Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim, a 43-year-old man, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Shock Trauma Hospital in his condition.

What happened?

Police later obtained CCTV footage showing the incident.

As the 43-year-old was making his way out of a train car, Bryant attempted to block his path.

The man did not know Bryant and so walked to a different exit. As he did, Bryant followed behind him.

Police say a short confrontation ensued, causing the victim to flee in another direction. Bryant then began removing his sword from his backpack, following behind the victim.

The man then tripped, falling to the ground. That's when Bryant swung the sword repeatedly toward his head, striking him multiple times, police say.

The victim managed to escape, running toward Lexington Market, before a security officer saw him, providing aid.

The charges

Bryant was found guilty of the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Openly

"Today's sentence ensures that the Defendant will be held fully accountable for an act of shocking and senseless violence. The survivor in this case endured a terrifying and deeply traumatic attack that nearly cost him his life," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "No one should ever have to experience that kind of brutality while simply going about their day in Baltimore. We are grateful to the court for recognizing the severity of this crime and delivering a Life sentence that reflects the profound harm caused. This outcome brings a measure of justice to the Victim and sends a clear message that acts of extreme violence will be met with serious consequences."