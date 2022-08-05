Swastika and "Cox" spray painted on Baltimore County mailbox

BALTIMORE -- A swastika and the word "Cox," apparently a reference to Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, were spray painted on a stone mailbox holder Thursday in the heart of the Green Spring Valley.

The symbol associated with the Nazi party and the name Cox were tagged on both sides of the mailbox in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue in Timonium.

Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat whose district includes the house where the vandalism took place, tweeted an image of the graffiti and called it "despicable," saying "whoever is responsible should be held to account."

Referring to the election for governor, she said, "I hope this is not an omen for how this campaign season will proceed."

So this happened in the heart of District 11. It’s despicable - whoever is responsible should be held to account. I hope this is not an omen for how this campaign season will proceed. pic.twitter.com/gMmV566eCi — Shelly Hettleman (@shellyhettleman) August 4, 2022

In response, Cox condemned "this hateful and antisemitic crime against me, my supporters and the Jewish people," and said he hopes authorities apprehend whoever's responsible.

"Such bigotry and criminal activity is evil and must be exposed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

"I condemn whomever has done this hateful and antisemitic crime against me, my supporters and the Jewish people; and I hope the authorities catch the perpetrator(s). Such bigotry and criminal activity is evil and must be exposed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” — Dan Cox 🇺🇸 🦅- Delegate & Candidate for Governor (@DanCoxEsq) August 4, 2022

Cox, who represents parts of Frederick and Carroll counties, also objected to his name and the address of the incident being shown "as it perpetrates what the intent is by whomever did this - to smear and falsely associate my name and my supporters with wicked and evil criminals."

Baltimore County police said they are following up on leads to several reports of vandalism in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-1279.