'Suspicious' man accused of trying to lure students near Severna Park Middle, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police said Thursday a "suspicious subject" is accused of approaching minors near Severna Park Middle School.

A concerned parent reported Wednesday that a man was driving a silver sedan and approaching students before and after school in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell and Rustling Oaks communities, according to police.

Police said the parent was part of an online community group that accused the same man of attempting to lure students to his vehicle.

Police described the sedan as an older model, silver or light gray in color, four-door with possible paint chipping.

Anyone with information contact detectives at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.