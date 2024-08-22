Suspicious death of 6-year-old in Northwest Baltimore prompts investigation by City Police

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 6-year-old child in Northwest Baltimore.

Neighbors who live in the area are shocked and have questions as to how and why something like this happened so close to home.

"I am just devastated," one neighbor told WJZ. "A little baby, practically a baby I can't imagine. I can't even fathom what the family must be going through."

According to police, patrol officers responded to a home in the 6300 block of Greenspring Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child.

Once there, officers observed a 6-year-old child being treated by Baltimore City Medics.

The child was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Another neighbor who did not want to appear on camera told WJZ she'd lived in the area for decades and never thought anything like this could happen in her neighborhood.

"My heart goes out to the family and my prayers are with the child," she told WJZ.

Currently, the cause of death is unknown to investigators, pending the results of the Medical Examiner's Office.