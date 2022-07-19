Suspected vehicle in Berlin hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old boy is located, police say

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have located the vehicle police believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Berlin last week that killed a 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy.

A 2011 black Mercedes sedan was found early Sunday morning at a home in Worcester County, Maryland State Police said.

Damage on the car is consistent with suspected damage from the fatal crash and evidence left at the scene near the entrance road for the Glen Riddle Golf Club, police said.

Investigators are still searching for the driver of the car who hit and killed the boy and fled the scene. The Mercedes is now being processed at the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack.

On July 11 about 10:45 p.m., the 14-year-old was crossing the street to return to a passenger vehicle near Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane when he was hit, police said last week.

The driver was headed eastbound on Grays Corner Road, police said.

In an initial release, Maryland State Police said troopers were looking for a dark color Mercedes, likely from 2011 or 2012, with headlight damage and a damaged driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.