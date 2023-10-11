Suspected drunk driver accused of killing Goucher College student held without bond

BALTIMORE -- The man suspected of killing a Goucher College student in an alleged drunk driving incident was in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

A Towson District Court judge said 57-year-old Richard Mays of Towson will be held without bail in the interest of public safety.

Baltimore County Police say Mays was under the influence of alcohol when he struck 24-year-old Eliza Grover while she was on the sidewalk.

Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Providence Road, where they said Grover was struck while on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

In an emotional outburst in court, Mays said through tears, "I'm so, so sorry."

Mays has a decades-long history of alcohol related charges.

He was required to have an interlock on his car but was driving a work vehicle at the time.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.

Related Coverage: