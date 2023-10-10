Goucher College student killed by suspected drunk driver in Towson

BALTIMORE - A Goucher College student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Towson Saturday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Providence Road, where a 24-year-old woman had been struck while on the sidewalk. The victim, identified as Eliza Grover, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Richard Mays of Towson, remained at the scene and was arrested, police said.

Mays is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, attempting to drive a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock and related charges.

An ignition interlock connects a car's ignition system to a breath analyzer that measures a driver's alcohol concentration to prevent drivers with a certain breath alcohol content (BAC) from driving.

Mays was previously charged with drunk driving in Cecil County in July, according to court records. He is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Eliza Grover, 24 Brown University Women's Volleyball

Grover was a Post-Baccalaureate Premedical Program student, Goucher College President Kent Devereaux said in a statement Monday. He said the student-athlete was out for a run.

"Eliza was very close with her fellow post-baccalaureate class, and generously assisted the Goucher volleyball team, as she played volleyball while attending Brown University as an undergraduate," Devereaux said. "Eliza's death is a tragedy and the entire Goucher community mourns her loss. Our hearts and thoughts are with Eliza's family, friends, classmates and team during this difficult and very sad time."

Grover's hometown was Menlo Park, California, according to her Brown University Athletics profile.