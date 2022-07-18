Suspected bank robber drives getaway vehicle into vacant building in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A bank robbery that went awry in Southwest Baltimore left a would-be robber without a getaway vehicle on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers learned that someone had tried to rob the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3200 block of West North Avenue around 1:30 p.m., police said.

That's they were sent to the bank to investigate a hold-up alarm, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the bank, they learned that the bank's security guard had shot at the person who tried to rob the bank, police said.

That person then fled the location. Police learned that they crashed their vehicle into a vacant building in the 2700 block of Prospect Street, according to authorities.

The suspected robber was last seen running away from their damaged getaway vehicle.

It was not immediately clear if that person was able to get away with the bank's money, according to a police spokesperson.

Anyone who has information about this incident can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.