Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. 

Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. 

Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast.

It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 1:10 PM

