Suspect sought in Latrobe Homes shooting

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspected shooter who gunned down two people at Latrobe Homes on Friday, according to authorities.

The double shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Harford Court, police said.

The shooter shot a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old person, according to authorities.

The police did not make public the gender of the second gunshot victim.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.