Suspect sought in Latrobe Homes shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspected shooter who gunned down two people at Latrobe Homes on Friday, according to authorities.

The double shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Harford Court, police said.

The shooter shot a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old person, according to authorities. 

The police did not make public the gender of the second gunshot victim.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 9:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

