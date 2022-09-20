Suspect, resident killed in shooting during Hyattsville home break-in

Two people were killed in a shooting early Tuesday at a home in Hyattsville.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress shortly before 12:30 in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue.

Police arrived to find a car leaving the home, and when the car stopped, officers saw a man with gunshot wounds.

Giovanni Hayes, a 23-year-old resident of the home, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said a person broke into the home, and when officers came to the house, the suspect was found shot and pronounced dead. A gun was found near his body.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).