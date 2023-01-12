Suspect in deadly shooting of 20-year-old man arrested

BALTIMORE — A suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old man is in custody, according to police.

Detectives have arrested Ameer Gittens, 26., who they believed played a role in the murder of 20-year-old Antwan Andrews on October 31, 2021.

Andrews was found shot in the 3500 block of Leeds Street. Medics responded to the scene and took Andrews to Shock Trauma, but he died shortly after.

Gittens has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, and remains at Central Booking without bail.

Detectives do not believe Gittens acted alone.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.