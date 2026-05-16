Suspect in custody after 16-year-old injured in shooting in Arbutus

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Arbutus late Friday, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Washington Boulevard at approximately 10:10 p.m. for a reported disturbance involving a gun. Police say when officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim and suspect were involved in an argument outside the location when the shooting happened. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-887-4636 (INFO). Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587(7LOCKUP).

Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Residents can also provide details through the Baltimore County Police Department's iWATCH program.