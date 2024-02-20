Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in attempted burglaries at Brewers Hill apartment complex had multiple keys, police say

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Tuesday afternoon news roundup | February 20, 2024
Here's your Tuesday afternoon news roundup | February 20, 2024 01:51

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Friday for attempting multiple burglaries at a luxury apartment complex in Southeast Baltimore.  

Last week, WJZ obtained surveillance footage from February 8, where a man is seen going into two apartments and appearing to check to see if the units are unlocked.

On Friday, police arrested a man - identified as Frank Adams - at the Porter Brewers Hill for burglary. Residents sent this cell phone video of the arrest to WJZ.

According to charging documents, police say Adams had two sets of keys to different apartments and two key fobs which gave him access to the building.

Police say they don't know how Adams got access to those keys.

In an email sent to residents on Friday, the Porter's property manager says a suspect has been apprehended in relation to the events that occurred earlier in the week and that management is cooperating with law enforcement.

"I live in an apartment. It's supposed to be safe in the hallways, but I don't know what I can expect when I turn the corner," a resident told WJZ.

WJZ is still waiting to hear when Adams is expected to appear in court.

Alex Glaze
thumbnail-alex-glaze-bio.jpg

Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022. Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 4:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.