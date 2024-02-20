Suspect in attempted burglaries at Brewers Hill apartment complex had multiple keys, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Friday for attempting multiple burglaries at a luxury apartment complex in Southeast Baltimore.

Last week, WJZ obtained surveillance footage from February 8, where a man is seen going into two apartments and appearing to check to see if the units are unlocked.

On Friday, police arrested a man - identified as Frank Adams - at the Porter Brewers Hill for burglary. Residents sent this cell phone video of the arrest to WJZ.

According to charging documents, police say Adams had two sets of keys to different apartments and two key fobs which gave him access to the building.

Police say they don't know how Adams got access to those keys.

In an email sent to residents on Friday, the Porter's property manager says a suspect has been apprehended in relation to the events that occurred earlier in the week and that management is cooperating with law enforcement.

"I live in an apartment. It's supposed to be safe in the hallways, but I don't know what I can expect when I turn the corner," a resident told WJZ.

WJZ is still waiting to hear when Adams is expected to appear in court.