Suspect detained after bomb threat forces evacuations at Frostburg State University in Maryland
An out-of-state suspect has been detained following a reported bomb threat Monday at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, the school said.
Police brought bomb sniffing dogs on campus after several buildings were evacuated.
"FSU was notified of a possible threat to campus," Frostburg State said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated. Student, faculty and staff safety is our priority. We're working with all appropriate public safety agencies."
The campus announced an "all clear" shortly after 9 p.m., about three hours after the bomb scare started.
