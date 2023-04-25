Suspect detained after bomb threat forces evacuations at Frostburg State University in Maryland

An out-of-state suspect has been detained following a reported bomb threat Monday at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, the school said.

Police brought bomb sniffing dogs on campus after several buildings were evacuated.

FSU was notified of a possible threat to campus. Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated. Student, faculty and staff safety is our priority. We're working with all appropriate public safety agencies. Updates will be provided when available. — Frostburg State University (@FrostburgState) April 24, 2023

"FSU was notified of a possible threat to campus," Frostburg State said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated. Student, faculty and staff safety is our priority. We're working with all appropriate public safety agencies."

UPDATE: Campus Police received a notification of a possible bomb threat earlier this evening. Bomb detecting dogs were brought by the Maryland State Police and Maryland State Fire Marshal to ensure the safety of campus. An out-of-state suspect has been detained. — Frostburg State University (@FrostburgState) April 25, 2023

The campus announced an "all clear" shortly after 9 p.m., about three hours after the bomb scare started.