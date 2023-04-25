Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect detained after bomb threat forces evacuations at Frostburg State University in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

An out-of-state suspect has been detained following a reported bomb threat Monday at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, the school said.

Police brought bomb sniffing dogs on campus after several buildings were evacuated.

"FSU was notified of a possible threat to campus," Frostburg State said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated. Student, faculty and staff safety is our priority. We're working with all appropriate public safety agencies."

The campus announced an "all clear" shortly after 9 p.m., about three hours after the bomb scare started. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 8:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.