Suspect detained after shooting in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- A suspect has been detained after a shooting in Annapolis, according to police
Officers stationed in the area reported shots fired in the 1200 block of Madison Street around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Annapolis Police said.
The suspects were reportedly wearing all black with black masks, and were seen leaving the area.
One suspect was detained.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
