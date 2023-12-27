Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect detained after shooting in Annapolis

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup | December 27, 2023
Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup | December 27, 2023 01:21

BALTIMORE -- A suspect has been detained after a shooting in Annapolis, according to police

Officers stationed in the area reported shots fired in the 1200 block of Madison Street around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Annapolis Police said.

The suspects were reportedly wearing all black with black masks, and were seen leaving the area.

One suspect was detained.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 12:58 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.