The Annapolis man accused of intentionally setting a fire that killed his sister and critically injured his mother will remain behind bars without bond.

Corrie Carmikel Flannigan, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson and several related offenses in connection with the Nov. 15 fire the killed 33-year-old Kala Flannigan at a townhome on Copeland Street in Annapolis.

During a bond hearing Wednesday, Flannigan's family asked that he remain in custody without bond and have no contact with witnesses. Despite the allegations, the family's longtime bishop says they still love Flannigan and want him to receive help for his mental health.

Family members escape burning home

According to charging documents, a relative was sleeping on the couch inside the home early Sunday morning when he was awakened by Flannigan standing at the top of the basement stairs. The witness told investigators that the basement was engulfed in flames behind Flannigan, who walked past him and out the front door.

As the fire spread, family members scrambled to escape.

Several relatives were forced to jump from second-story windows, including Flannigan's mother, 52-year-old Kendall Young.

Young suffered injuries from the fall, smoke inhalation and burns covering approximately 25% of her body. She was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators say Young's daughter, 33-year-old Kala Flannigan, helped wake family members and initially escaped the burning home. However, Kala went back inside to rescue the family dog, throwing it out of a second-story window to safety. She never made it back outside. Firefighters later found her body inside the home.

Fire investigators determined the blaze originated in the basement and was intentionally set using an open flame. They ruled out accidental ignition sources, including electrical and mechanical equipment.

Church remembers Kala as a "bright light"

At a news conference Tuesday, Annapolis Mayor Jared Littman said Kala worked at his family's hardware store when she was younger.

"I remember her as a bright light and kind soul and certainly the smile that lifted everyone up around her," Littman said.

Corrie Carmikel Flannigan, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson and several related offenses in connection with the Nov. 15 fire the killed 33-year-old Kala Flannigan at a townhome on Copeland Street in Annapolis.

Kala was also deeply involved in Fresh Start Church in Glen Burnie, where she was just days away from becoming one of the congregation's youngest deacons.

Dr. Craig Coates, the church's bishop, has known the family for more than 30 years and said they feel like his own family.

"Kala is an amazing person and I believe her last efforts were simply saving lives and that is what Kala lived to do," Coates said. "We don't want that narrative to get lost in the midst of everything because Kala knew to save lives and that's what she did."

Coates described Kala as an influential member of the congregation who was involved in many aspects of church life.

Family still wants Flannigan to get help

While the family requested that Corrie Flannigan be held without bond, Coates said they are also hoping he receives help for his mental health.

Charging documents state that witnesses told investigators Flannigan had a history of mental health issues and substance abuse.

Coates, who is speaking on behalf of the family as they request privacy, said they are trying to process Kala's death while also grappling with the allegations against Corrie.

"Love is still greater than hate. We undeniably still love Corrie, but as the family said, we want to trust the process and process their grief at the same time," Coates said.

"The family wants to make sure that Corrie's mental health issues are addressed because mental health is at the root of a lot of this."

Coates said Fresh Start Church is providing emotional support and connecting grieving members with counselors and therapists. The church also organized a fundraiser and clothing drive to help the family, who lost their home and belongings in the fire.

Flannigan remains in custody without bond as the criminal case moves forward. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.