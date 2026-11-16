An Annapolis community is rallying behind a family after a fire at a townhome Sunday morning left one person dead and another critically injured.

Firefighters returned to the home Monday morning after smoke was spotted coming from the building. Officials believe the fire rekindled when winds picked up, prompting crews to remove boards covering the home and drench the remaining hotspots.

"Devastating, devastating, especially this time of the year," said Annapolis neighbor Elwood Jones. "Holidays are coming up and just the fact that someone lost their life, their home, everything they own."

Investigators said firefighters were called around 4:40 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Copeland Street, where heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the second floor.

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement and spread rapidly. Several people were forced to jump from the second floor to escape.

"The family got out but there was an occupant that did return inside and that's all the information that we have at this time," said Capt. Kenneth White, with the Annapolis Fire Marshal's Office.

One person was found dead inside the home. Another was found in the front yard and airlifted to a burn center in critical condition.

Fire officials initially feared the family dog had died in the fire, but the dog was later found unharmed.

On Monday morning, firefighters returned after smoke was spotted coming from the home. Crews removed boards covering the building and drenched the remaining hotspots.

"The home was completely boarded up so fire crews removed the boards," White said. "We did what we call a surround and drown to make sure that we hit all the hotspots and fully extinguish the fire."

As investigators work to determine what sparked the fire, the community is already stepping up to help the family through an unimaginable loss.

"I think a lot of us are going to be donating, trying to help the family out and get them through the holidays and through their suffering," Jones said.

Fresh Start Church in Glen Burnie is collecting donations to help the family.