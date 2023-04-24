Suspect arrested after double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police arrested a suspect after a double shooting in West Baltimore Monday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of Mosher Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

They also found an 18-year-old man in the 900 block of North Calhoun Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both injuries were non-life threatening.

Police observed a suspect fleeing the scene with a firearm, and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.