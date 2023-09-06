Survivor 45 cast to include two Maryland contestants in new season

BALTIMORE -- CBS's Survivor is returning this month, and the cast this season will include two contestants with Maryland ties.

Emily Flippen

Emily Flippen, 28, was born in McKinney, Texas - but now she lives in Laurel, Maryland where she works as an investment analyst.

"In the game of Survivor, you watch people give into their emotions. My experience as an investment analyst has really enabled me to separate my short term emotions from my long term goals," Flippen said.

Describing herself as outspoken and aggressive at times, Flippen said she looks forward to challenging herself, and coming out of the process as a more interesting person.

Hannah Rose

33-year-old Hannah Rose was born in Connecticut, but now she lives in Baltimore, where she works as a therapist. Rose says she wanted to come on the show from the first day that she watched, but she doesn't intend to play quite like those who've come before her.

"I don't want to play like the last two therapists who were on the show... I don't want to underestimate any of the people around me just because I got my master's in counseling. I'm not counseling out here," Rose said.

Rose said she beat alcohol addiction when she was 20-years-old, and that the lessons she learned in her recovery have prepared her to compete.

You can watch the season premiere of survivor and watch the 18 new castaways compete against each other on Wednesday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m.