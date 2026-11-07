Surplus sunshine across Maryland for the weekend

A nice mid Fall weekend will bring plenty of sunshine across the state.

Sunny and breezy for the weekend

Sunny for today with just a few clouds and occasionally gusty breezes through the afternoon with highs from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday features more sunshine and a chilly breeze. Morning low temperatures will bottom-out in the low to mid-40s in many areas, while Sunday afternoon features upper 50s and lower 60s. Cool, breezy and mostly sunny weather lingers into Monday. with warmer temperatures on Tuesday.

Much colder weather expected by week's end

A surge of weather chillier weather will settle into Maryland as a storm system approaches our region late in the workweek. Showers are possible along with the colder weather. Some wintry weather cannot be ruled out across parts of the northeast corridor. A few snow showers may be possible with a more widespread first frost or freeze of the season possible across the core of the Baltimore metro.