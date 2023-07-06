Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall portrait to be unveiled in Baltimore's City Hall

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be joined Thursday by community leaders to unveil a portrait honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

The portrait will be in the Baltimore City Hall Rotunda, and it will remain there through June 2024.

Thurgood Marshall, who was born in Baltimore in 1908, served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1967 until 1991.

He was integral in the movement to end racial segregation in public schools, arguing before the Supreme Court in the landmark 1954 decision in Brown vs. Board of Education.

WJZ was a media sponsor on Sunday, July 2, at the Thurgood Marshall Celebration at the Baltimore Museum of Art on what would have been his 115th birthday.