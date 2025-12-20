As "Super Saturday" arrives, here are the busiest shopping days of the holiday season

"Super Saturday," considered the second busiest shopping day of the holiday season, is here.

Retailers in Maryland, like Target, are offering lots of in-store deals today as many shoppers rush to get their last-minute holiday gifts.

"It gives us guests that last time to come in and shop for toys, electronics, sporting goods, clothing, to get the stocking stuffers that they need to get as well too," said Kevin Lewis, the store director at Target in Pikesville. "You know, I think our guests have really tapped in to shopping in electronics. You see a lot of toys, iPads, TVs that guests are really you know, they want to shop and they want to buy and they want to get for their family and friends."

As expected, data from Sensormatic Solutions predicts today will end up among the top shopping days of 2025.

Based on its U.S. traffic data, the season's busiest shopping days are:

Dec. 20 (Super Saturday)

Dec. 13 (Second Saturday in December)

Dec. 21 (Super Sunday)

Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

Nov. 29 (Saturday after Thanksgiving)

Dec. 23 (Tuesday before Christmas)

Dec. 6 (First Saturday in December)

Dec. 27 (Saturday after Christmas)

Dec. 19 (Friday before Christmas)

"The holiday rush is right around the corner, and competition for customer attention this year will be fierce," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "With economic uncertainty affecting both shoppers and businesses, stores that prioritize precise, personalized omnichannel promotions will have an edge come November, and data analytics will be the key enabler of these efforts. Our busiest days predictions can help retailers get a sense of what's to come and — when paired with source-to-store visibility into their supply chains — guide the path to the convenient, seamless in-store experiences shoppers crave."

The Saturday after Christmas is also considered to be among the busiest shopping days as holiday returns start rolling in.