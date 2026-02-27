Sunshine after morning fog Friday, Springlike Saturday

Happy Friday, Maryland!

After a foggy beginning to the day, we'll see more sunshine to close out the weekend and head into the work week.

Multiple temperature swings are expected through the next week as we head into March.

Brief weekend warmup

Mild air is expected over the next few days. We're forecasting afternoons near and above normal for the end of February/beginning of March.

Friday warms to around 50°, with slightly cooler temperatures for neighborhoods bordering the Chesapeake Bay.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. Sunshine is expected to be abundant and winds will be low. High temperatures rise to near 60°. Some low 60s are also possible.

Cooler air fill back in Sunday behind a cold front. A few spotty showers are also possible with a near-normal afternoon that peaks around 50°.

Early week wintry weather

Even colder air comes early next week. Monday and Tuesday are only expected to be in the 30s by the afternoon.

Not only that but both of those days are tagged as Possible WJZ First Alert Weather Days due to the risk of active wintry weather. There are still some questions on exactly what we'll see and the timeline of a pair of waves of wintry weather. As of now, it looks like most forms of wintry weather are possible: snow, ice, along with some rain.

More exact timing and precipitation type details will be ironed out over the weekend. Be sure to stay with WJZ in the next couple days.